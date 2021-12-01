4 Snazzy Haircuts for Your Sweet Schnauzer

These cuts are so cute you'll want to try them all.

A breed with an unmistakably adorable appearance, you're sure to recognize a schnauzer as soon as you set eyes on them. These wiry-coated cuties are known to sport their signature beards, hence their German name that translates to "whiskered snout."

There are three types of schnauzers: the miniature schnauzer, standard schnauzer, and giant schnauzer. These pups of various sizes are their own breed—technically, related as cousins—with the standard schnauzer being the original, says Helen Schaefer, Nationally Certified Master Groomer, Certified Canine Esthetician, and Style Services Specialist at Heart Paw.

Whether you have a mini, standard, or giant whiskered-snouted-canine, we've put together a list of the best schnauzer haircuts to try at your next grooming visit.

4 Best Schnauzer Haircut Styles

From traditional to modern, we've included a variety of haircuts for your sweet schnauzer to step out in style. We're certain at least one of these will fit your lifestyle and taste. Plus, Barkbus Senior Stylist Joy Burton says all schnauzer haircuts are interchangeable—meaning your bearded best friend can rock any of the styles below.

1. Teddy Bear Cut

A cute and cuddly cut to match a cute and cuddly canine, Burton says this haircut can be at whatever length of the pet parent's choosing and requires no shaving of the head or ears. The teddy bear cut leaves your schnauzer with "one length all over, with a teddy bear head and schnauzer beard that is trimmed with more of a rounded style instead of square-like with a traditional clip."

2. Summer Cut

Looking for a short, low-maintenance 'do? The summer cut may be perfect for your pooch. This look is a great, practical choice for when temperatures rise or when you won't be able to brush and comb your schnauzer's coat as often as needed, Burton says. The coat is shaved to one length all over to prevent matting and keeps a traditional schnauzer face.

3. Traditional Schnauzer Cut

The most popular of schnauzer cuts, this look is known as the schnauzer's "breed standard cut." Schaefer says that this cut can vary a little between the sizes, "but all of them have a tight laying body coat, with longer furnishings on the legs, and slightly long bits of hair on their belly." Adorable!

"Most notably, all three have a very distinct and distinguished beard and triangle-shaped eyebrows, which give them their signature wizened look," Schaefer says.

4. Asian Fusion

This new trend in grooming does everything to make your schnauzer look like a real-life plush toy, taking cuteness levels to the extreme.

Schaefer says this hairstyle can look absolutely stunning on schnauzers, especially miniature schnauzers who tend to have more voluminous hair. If you adore unique hairdos, this style adds all the personalization and flair you're looking for.

How Often Do Schnauzers Need Haircuts?

Mini. Standard. Giant. No matter which schnauzer you have, they all share one common characteristic: dense, wiry, medium-length coats. That means that grooming is an absolute must for your sweet schnauzer. If you're wondering how often you'll need to schedule your schnauzer's grooming appointments, Schaefer says to plan for an appointment every 4-6 weeks as that timeline mirrors the dog's natural shedding cycle for optimal coat and skin health.

"All three varieties are traditionally groomed by a process called 'hand stripping,' which is the process by which the groomer manually clears all of the dead hair to make space for a new, fresh coat to grow in," Schaefer says. "Since their days as working pets, hand stripping has fallen out of fashion because it is a much more labor intensive and expensive process than clipping the coat that requires specialized tools and training; not to mention, most schnauzers now patrol couches instead of farmland."

Schaefer explains that like all dogs, schnauzers have a compound hair follicle—meaning up to 30 hairs can grow out of just one follicle! Only one of these hairs is a "guard hair," a hair that gives the coat its distinct color and texture. This hair starts its growth at the very base of the hair bulb and should be taken care of by the groomer, even if you opt to have the coat clipped, she adds.

"This removes excessive undercoat and allows that single guard hair to reach the surface of the skin. If this is not done, schnauzers can develop a condition known as 'schnauzer bumps,' which are—in essence—a schnauzer version of ingrown hairs," Schaefer says. "These little bumps can be irritating to the pet, have a potential to become infected, or cause the coat to look patchy, as no hair can escape the affected follicle."

Do I Need to Learn How to Cut My Schnauzer's Hair at Home?

When it comes to grooming our schnauzers, it's best we know how to properly brush and bathe our furry friends as often as necessary based on their breed and lifestyle. But what about cutting their luscious locks?

Schaefer says it's ultimately up to pet parents to decide, adding that grooming at home can be a bonding experience for you and your pet. "Your professional groomer can help you select the proper tools and show you the proper technique," Schaefer says. "Many owners that are interested in keeping their pet more traditional and opt for hand stripping also do some of this process on their own to help manage costs."

Grooming equipment can be a rather large investment of money, she explains—with dog clippers ranging between $250 and $600 and additional blades costing $30 to $50. You'll also need a proper table with an arm, a hair dryer, brushes, combs, carding knives, etc.

"It can cost initially anywhere from $500 to a couple thousand to groom one pet at home. Then there is the time," Schaefer says. "Most grooms, which include properly bathing and drying your dog, can take 2–3 hours for a miniature schnauzer and easily 4–6 for a giant schnauzer. Plus, the clean up after!"

Whether you want to take your schnauzer to a professional groomer or do it yourself, it's important your dog is regularly groomed starting at a young age. Schaefer recommends your schnauzer is exposed to a professional grooming setting periodically so they're comfortable and confident whenever it's time for an appointment.