6 of the Best Poodle Haircuts That Are Too Cute Not To Try

When you think "poodle," you think "hair." Poodles' curly, coarse coats are distinct features that make them easy to spot a mile away. Having such unique and versatile fur means there are countless poodle haircuts for you to choose from, and a professional groomer can give your poodle a makeover with a hairstyle that best matches her personality and lifestyle.

6 Best Poodle Haircut Styles

There are oodles of haircut styles for poodles—no matter if they're toy poodles, miniature poodles, or standard poodles. With so many options available, learn how your poodle can look like anything from a plush toy to elegant royalty!

1. Teddy Bear Cut

The teddy bear cut is a popular trim for poodles and other long-haired breeds. With this look, your poodle has longer hair on her face for a soft, rounded "teddy bear" appearance, and the rest of the fur on her body is cut at a shorter, uniform length throughout. Talk about cuddly cuteness!

2. Summer Cut

Because poodles have a single coat, they can enjoy the luxury that comes with it: the summer cut. Known as one of the most low-maintenance poodle haircuts, the summer cut is a practical haircut option that keeps your poodle's fur short so she stays comfortable in hot weather. So if you're looking to cut your hair to beat the heat in the summer, you and your poodle can rock shorter hairdos together!

3. Puppy Cut

No matter your poodle's age, you can seemingly turn back time with the puppy cut. Also a popular choice among poodle parents, the puppy cut is a simple, natural-looking trim that leaves your dog with an evenly cut length, typically 1 to 2 inches, all over. This is a highly modifiable look, so consult your groomer for a length that best fits your and your dog's preference and lifestyle.

4. Continental Cut

The continental cut is a glamorous and traditional hairstyle often worn by poodle show dogs. With this look, your poodle's face, throat, feet, and part of the tail are shaved. This look is characterized by full hair on the rib cage and chest, pom poms of fur on the tail, ankles, and hips, as well as a banded topknot on the head.

5. German Trim

Looking for a haircut that looks fancy but not too fancy? The German trim uses the power of angles to give your poodle a sharp profile. The hair on your furry friend's legs is left long, while the hair on the body and ears is cut short. This is a great option not only if your poodle is more active but also if your pup is prone to ear infections or ear matting.

6. Modern Cut

The modern cut is an elegant hairstyle that combines aesthetics with your poodle's natural features. This cut keeps the hair on the body short, accentuating your poodle's shape. The fur on the head, ears, and tail is left longer to create a fluffy appearance.

How Often Should a Poodle Be Groomed?

When your dog has such curly, coarse locks, you may wonder how many trips to the groomer you and your poodle may be making.

"The longer the style, the more often they should be groomed. Poodles and poodle-crosses also go through a coat change in the first year of life, so they need to be groomed more often," says Danna Alexander, owner of Prestige Dog Grooming School. "I would suggest every four weeks in the first year through the coat change period and to get them used to grooming, and then every six to eight weeks thereafter to maintain, depending on style."

Alexander recommends owners brush and thoroughly comb their poodle's coat in between professional grooms, especially when the coat gets wet. To keep mats and tangles at bay, it's best to brush your poodle at least two to three times a week.

"A traditional, purebred poodle coat is far easier to maintain than their poodle-mix family members like doodles, but it does take dedication," she says.

Best Haircuts for Different Types of Poodles

There are no restrictions on what kind of hairstyles different types of poodles can get. Toy poodle haircuts aren't off limits for miniature and standard poodles, just as standard poodle haircuts aren't off limits for miniature and toy poodles.

"All the haircuts are versatile between all three of these breeds—it just depends on owner preference and how much maintenance they want to keep up with," Alexander says.