5 Adorable Haircuts for Your Lovable Labradoodle To Rock

As calm and affectionate dogs, Labradoodles can fit into any family and are great around kiddos.

What do you get when you cross a Labrador and a poodle?

A lovable fluff ball we know as the Labradoodle!

This hybrid breed has become widely popular over the years, and it's easy to see why. They melt hearts in an instant with their sweet souls, playful personalities, and of course, their "awww"-inducing appearances.

Depending on what generation of Labradoodle they are, these dogs can have soft, fleece coats, wool coats (like a poodle), or hair coats (like a Labrador retriever). Their coats can be various colors, including: black, chocolate, white, silver, cream, golden, red, or a combination of colors. And while they were initially bred to be "hypoallergenic," their level of shedding and coat care also depend on what generation they are. So, when things (inevitably) start to literally get hairy, it's time for a haircut done by a professional groomer!

5 Best Labradoodle Haircut Ideas

Let's "cut" to the chase: your Labradoodle will look adorable in any haircut. (Duh, right?) But whether you're on the lookout for a haircut that matches your pup's personality or your budget, we've rounded up a few of our favorite Labradoodle haircuts we think you and your dood will love.

1. Teddy Bear Cut

OK, who can actually resist turning their precious doodle into a real life teddy bear? We can't help but swoon at the sight of a teddy bear cut. (And we're most definitely not the only ones!)

"Teddy bear cuts are by far our favorite," says groomer Sarah Metzger, lodging manager at Morris Animal Inn in Morristown, N.J.

A teddy bear cut, as Metzger describes, is similar to a puppy cut in that there's one length all over—although, the differentiator with this cut is that it has a length of ⅝ of an inch all over or longer to give Labradoodles a longer style. Along with this longer 'do comes "a really cute round face, round ears, and keeping it nice and full to achieve the 'teddy bear' look."

2. Summer Cut

Want to help your Labradoodle beat the heat? Or prefer a low maintenance 'do? Then the summer cut is the cut for your pup! This practical haircut keeps your Labradoodle cool in warmer weather with the body fur length typically cut to half an inch. You can also opt to keep your pup's face and tail fur longer if you prefer.

This look totally embodies "short hair, don't care!"

3. Puppy Cut

Ah, the puppy cut—paws down one of the most popular cuts!

In fact, it's Metzger's most requested cut, she says. While there are various definitions of what a "puppy cut" is, she explains what it is and is not.

"We always like to have a thorough conversation with pet parents because they often think it's one set style, and it's not! A puppy cut is one length all over, but the length is determined by the pet parent," Metzger explains. "It is not just one set length chosen by groomers—it's all based on whatever style and length the parents prefer. This can be anywhere from shaved to a longer, fluffy look all over."

4. Asian Fusion

If you're looking for an absolutely adorable (and unique!) hairdo, an Asian fusion haircut is a must-try. You won't be able to stop taking pictures of your sweet Labradoodle once they're freshly groomed with this look!

"On Labradoodles, the body cut is shorter, and we blend the legs out to a longer flared style— giving off what we call a 'bell bottom' look," Metzger says. "We also can create a 'doughnut' muzzle and so much more. There is so much creativity and the styles are endless!"

5. Mohawk

Add some attitude to your Labradoodle's look that'll make them look just as cool as Travis Barker.

Lovelia Horn, dog trainer at Every Creature Counts, describes the mohawk as being an "edgy" and "very popular choice" for Labradoodle haircuts. It is a cut that requires regular maintenance to keep it looking good though, she says.

How Often Do Labradoodles Need Haircuts?

Whether your Labradoodle is an F1, F1b, or F2, one thing's for sure: you'll have to get your fluffy friend acquainted with grooming.

How often, Metzger says, depends on three factors:

The style of the groom The length of the haircut How often you're brushing and combing your Labradoodle

"We always recommend every 4–8 weeks," she says. "Four weeks being a very long haircut, and eight weeks being short."

She adds that if your dog has a longer hairstyle, you can always go to the salon in between appointments for what she calls a "face, feet, sani." With these kinds of appointments, your groomer bathes and brushes out your dog's coat to maintain their appearance, making sure there's no matting, freshening up your pup with a trim, and cleaning up the sanitary areas.

"All haircuts should be about lifestyle choices," Metzger says. "If your dog doesn't like to be brushed or you don't have the time to keep up with the maintenance, we recommend shorter lengths."

She also often suggests dog parents are there for the bath in between grooms to determine conditions with their groomer as they go, to see how long their Labradoodle's hair is, and what the ideal length is for their dog.

"These baths can be set up as four weeks haircut, next four weeks bath, next four weeks haircut, and so on," Metzger recommends. "If it's a longer style that needs more maintenance, you can set it up as three weeks haircut, three weeks bath, and so on!"

How to Maintain Your Labradoodle's Hair at Home

Because they have such furry coats, Labradoodles require regular grooming to look and feel their best. Learning how to maintain your doodle's hair at home will help keep them healthy—and save you some money, too—in the long run. (A win-win, really.)

"Talk to your groomer and trust the tools they suggest, and ask them to show you the best way to brush!" Metzger says. "Every Labradoodle is not the same, so not all tools will be the same. We may also have different brushing tips depending on your fur baby's coat! Slicker brush, comb, and a de-mat spray is always handy to have with you at home, but the correct ones are crucial."