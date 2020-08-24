Yorkshire Terrier (Yorkie)

Stolfi points out that as with any breed, it’s important to choose a dog that will fit your lifestyle. If you’re looking for an active companion to train for the New York City marathon with you, a Yorkie probably isn’t the right fit. Many Yorkies are just as happy snuggling in your lap for the afternoon, while some might prefer to hold court on the floor where they can feel in charge. “In the case of rescues, I have found that Yorkies easily adapt to their new home,” Stolfi says. “Because each dog has an individual personality, they adapt at different rates.”