Puppy kindergarten is a terrific way to help your new dog learn essential socialization skills, especially if she's in a home with children. Pet parents of pups usually wait until after vaccinations to start these classes. Tracey also recommends certain aspects of touch with a Yorkie-poo puppy to help her become more acclimated to being handled. "As with any small breed dog, it's important to get them used to you playing with their feet, messing with their ears, and having them be held in different positions when they're young," she says. "This not only provides them with exposure to make them comfortable in different situations, but also allows you the opportunity to examine them closely in case of health concerns."