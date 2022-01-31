10 Spunky Yorkie Mixes Full of Affection and Personality

From the dorkie to the pugshire, these crossbreeds are perfect companions to keep any pet parent busy all day long.

If you're looking for a big personality in a pocket-sized dog, a Yorkie mix is a great place to start. Yorkshire terriers are super smart, loyal, and adorable, making it no surprise they're one of the most popular dog breeds. And while no dog is truly hypoallergenic, a Yorkie's silky coat fairs well for allergy-suffering dog parents.

Yorkie mixes are a great way to get the spunky Yorkie personality mixed with the looks and traits of another small dog breed. But before adopting your Yorkie mix, it's important to research breeders carefully and avoid breeders who aren't putting the puppies' health and safety first.

Common Yorkie Mix Health Concerns

While mixed dog breeds provide an opportunity for adorable physical characteristics and bright personalities, crossbreeds are also grounds for potential health risks found in either parent breed. Before adopting any dog, especially mixes, it's important to consult a veterinarian and learn about common health conditions that may arise throughout their lifetime.

Dr. Jamie Whittenburg, DVM, is the director of Kingsgate Animal Hospital and a veterinarian at SeniorTailWaggers.com. Whittenburg says while mixing of genes may improve a dog's health, these common conditions often found in Yorkshire Terriers are important to watch for in Yorkie mixes.

Periodontal disease, a gum disease caused by a buildup of bacteria in a dog's mouth. This common condition is especially prevalent in dogs with small mouths, who have crowded teeth that lead to rapid tartar buildup. "If you own a Yorkie or Yorkie mix, it is crucial to be on top of their oral health from a young age," Whittenburg says. While daily tooth brushing is ideal, it's difficult to achieve, so dental chews are a good option in between cleanings.

Liver shunt, a congenital condition that many Yorkies and other small dogs suffer from. "Dogs with liver shunts often begin to show signs of the issue when they begin eating solid food," Whittenburg says. "It is common to observe weakness, confusion and odd behaviors such as circling or head pressing shortly after these dogs eat a meal."

Lastly, luxating patellas are common in Yorkies and Yorkie mixes, according to Whittenburg. If your Yorkie mix is limping or you notice a sudden change in their stride, it's worth a trip to the vet, as surgery may be required to fix the condition.

Now, on to these spunky mixed dog breeds!

Shorkie (Shih Tzu Yorkie Mix)

Shorkie, Shih Tzu Yorkie mix, laying on bed Shorkie, Shih Tzu Yorkie mix, laying on hardwood floor

Taking the best traits from their Yorkie and shih tzu parents, these tiny fluffballs are super cuddly and always ready to play. Shorkies love their owners more than anything, which makes them prone to separation anxiety. Because they'll always want to be by your side, these charming pups make great companions for seniors.

Chorkie (Yorkie Chihuahua Mix)

Chorkie, Chihuahua Yorkie mix, standing in mountain setting Chorkie, Chihuahua Yorkie mix, sitting on hay bale wearing a scarf

If Chorkies prove anything, it's that big things come in small packages. The affectionate breed is feisty and vocal like their Chihuahua parents, so learning what gets your pup riled up can help manage barking early on. Chorkies don't need a lot of exercise, so they're great for seniors or apartment living.

Morkie (Maltese Yorkie Mix)

Morkie, Maltese Yorkie mix, sitting on furry blanket Morkie, Maltese Yorkie mix, sitting on white chair

If you're looking for a small dog breed who will never leave your side, a Morkie might be your match. While the mixed breed gets a boost of energy from their terrier parent, they may be more chill than other Yorkie mixes, inheriting a calmer personality from their Maltese parent. Because of this, they likely get along well with children and other dogs when supervised.

Yorkie-Pom (Yorkie Pomeranian Mix)

Yorkie-Pom, Pomeranian Yorkie mix, sitting in grass Yorkie-Pom, Pomeranian Yorkie mix, standing in snow wearing green scarf

Lovers of toy dog breeds are sure to fall for Yorkie-Poms (also called Porkies—how cute!) for their big personalities stuffed inside an adorably small body. Like Pomeranians, these little dogs are energetic and curious, making them hilarious companions who love to be social and meet new friends.

Yorkie-poo (Yorkie Poodle Mix)

Yorkie Poo, Poodle Yorkie mix, standing in backyard Yorkie Poo, Poodle Yorkie mix, standing in backyard

This popular crossbreed is full of Yorkie energy mixed with toy poodle or miniature poodle smarts. While no dogs are truly hypoallergenic, the Yorkie-poo is a popular breed amongst allergy-prone dog parents, as the combination of a poodles' curly fur and a Yorkies' silky coat seem to cause fewer reactions.

Snorkie (Schnauzer Yorkie Mix)

Snorkie, Schnauzer Yorkie mix, standing on rocks Snorkie, Schnauzer Yorkie mix, laying on deck

A mix of a Yorkie and miniature schnauzer, these spunky pooches are always looking for a challenge. Snorkie parents should have a handful of stimulating toys to keep their pup's mind busy. Both of these toy breed parents are exceptionally loyal, so you'll always know when someone is at the door—no doorbell required!

Dorkie (Dachshund Yorkie Mix)

Dorkie, Dachshund Yorkie mix, standing on fall leaves Dorkie, Dachshund Yorkie mix, standing on patio

Adorably named dorkies, these dogs are smarty-pants pups who respond well to positive reinforcement training. While they may be tiny and inherit some stubby dachshund legs, these pups are loud and proud when it comes time to use their voice.

Yorkie Russell (Jack Russell Terrier Yorkie Mix)

Yorkie Russell, Yorkie Jack Russell mix, sitting on shag pillow Yorkie Russell, Yorkie Jack Russell mix, sitting in living room

The Yorkie Russell, also called Jorkie, is a peppy mix full of personality. A crossbreed between Yorkies and Jack Russell terriers, these bright pooches are energetic and love to learn, making great companions for active pet parents who want to get outside and teach their dog tricks.

Pugshire (Pug Yorkie Mix)

Pugshire, Pug Yorkie mix, standing in grass Pugshire, Pug Yorkie mix, standing in grass

While these affectionate pups like to play, they're happiest catching z's on the couch or in your lap. Because they're likely to inherit a squishy face from their pug parent, it's important to speak with your vet about common health issues that are seen in brachycephalic dogs.

Bichon Yorkie (Bichon Frise Yorkie Mix)

Borkie, Bichon Yorkie mix sitting in living room Borkie, Bichon Yorki mix sitting in front of garden

