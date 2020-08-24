Xoloitzcuintli (Mexican Hairless)

Because xolos don’t have any or much hair, they are better suited to warmer climates and will need a coat to go outside if it is very cold. But if it does get chilly, fear not. Xolos love embracing the hygge lifestyle and are great cuddlers. And because they have no insulating layer of hair, their skin can feel very warm to the touch. Xolo owners say snuggling these pups is like a soothing “hot water bottle” to anyone who has arthritis or another ailment that could benefit from heat therapy.