These dogs also do well in homes with large, fenced yards with lots of room for playing and romping around. Owners should make sure the fence is totally secure, as wire fox terriers tend to be curious about their surroundings and may wander off if given the chance. For the same reason, it's ideal to keep a wire fox terrier on a leash at all times, except for in secured areas. Because they have a strong prey drive, they may be tempted to chase after a neighborhood squirrel or rabbit. The same is true for household pets like cats, guinea pigs, or other mammals, so wire fox terriers may not be the best fit for families with small pets.