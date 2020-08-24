Whippets need a moderate amount of exercise. “They're burst exercisers, which means they can get all the exercise they need in a short amount of time with a sprint,” Lee explains. As sighthounds, Whippets were bred to chase down rabbits and other small game in open fields. But once they’ve had their exercise, they’re content to lounge around the house for the rest of the day. “You do need to offer them outlets for speedy bursts of galloping, that would be after a ball or a Frisbee, five to 10 minutes a day. And, you know, a nice little walk in between,” Lee says.