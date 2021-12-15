If you cross a West Highland white terrier and a poodle (typically a miniature or toy poodle ), the result is an adorable Westiepoo. Westiepoos are a designer hybrid dog breed beloved not only for their adorable looks, but also for their winning combination of charm, intelligence, and loving nature.

Westiepoos tend to get along with children, families, seniors, and other dogs, making these small pooches the perfect companion for just about any household. The small-but-mighty breed loves social interaction and is generally eager to play with their owners or other pooches. This social butterfly should not be left alone for long periods of time, as they can be prone to developing separation anxiety —they're definitely a "people pup."

Appearance

A full-grown Westiepoo is still a small pup , only growing between 11–17 inches and weighing somewhere between 20–35 pounds. With a beautiful and cuddly coat, round brown eyes, and a playful demeanor, they will melt your heart (especially when they look at you with an adorable head tilt ).

Depending on which traits she inherits from her parents, the Westiepoo may have longer legs like the poodle, or she may be rather short, stout, and rectangular like the Westie. Her coat is typically of medium length and can be rough and wiry (a trait from the Westie) or soft and curly (from her poodle parent). If she inherits the "hypoallergenic" poodle coat , your Westiepoo might be a good fit for those who struggle with dog allergies. But know there's no dog that's 100-percent hypoallergenic , so spend time with the breed before bringing home a Westiepoo puppy.

Westiepoos can have different coats depending on what they inherit from their parents. But no matter their fur's texture, regular brushing is a must.

Regardless of the coat texture she inherits, it's important to brush her regularly to prevent matting and tangling—this is especially true for the areas around her eyes and ears. But Westiepoos don't shed much , so you won't need to whip out the vacuum and lint roller too often.

Most Westiepoos inherit a white coat from their West Highland white terrier parent, but poodles come in a wide range of colors. You can find everything from black Westiepoos to golden Westiepoos, with cream and brown coats in the mix, too.

Temperament

Westiepoos are very social dogs and love to meet new people, especially when they're socialized well in puppyhood . Outgoing and friendly, they'll happily greet strangers on a walk or trip to the dog park . But they do have some terrier instincts and might be quick to sound the alarm whenever someone's at the door.

And they're not just good with humans; Westiepoos are usually good with other dogs and love having a partner in play. However, both of their parent breeds were bred to hunt , and Westiepoos can maintain that high prey drive . This means your pup might be tempted to chase cats, squirrels, and other small animals. But if you bring a Westiepoo puppy into a home with a cat, they can thrive together with proper introductions .

Westiepoos get along with pretty much anybody—including other Westie and poodle mixes!

The poodle and West Highland white terrier are both intelligent dog breeds , so it's no surprise that the Westiepoo is also a smartie. She does well with training (after all, her poodle side used to be circus performers!) and can be a good fit for first-time dog owners . Enrolling her in puppy kindergarten classes early on is highly encouraged as it will help both owner and pup learn and grow together. Westiepoos are reward-oriented dogs, so rewarding them with treats for positive behavior is a must to help them learn new tricks and cues.

Living Needs

Westiepoos are great companions for families , singles, seniors, or children . These loveable balls of fur adore attention, so giving them lots of love and playtime should be a daily priority. They aren't opposed to a lazy night snuggling on the couch, either!

No matter the activity, a Westiepoo just wants to be near her owner.

"Westiepoos are a very social breed," says Corinne Wigfall, DVM, BVM, BVS, veterinarian at SpiritDog Training . "They love people, other dogs, and pets. They thrive in a busy family home or homes where people spend a lot of time at home—such as those who work from home or are retired."

And just like how they fit into all kinds of families, the Westiepoo is adaptable to all sorts of living situations; they do well in everything from apartments and condos to the suburbs or vast acreage. Westiepoos don't need as much exercise as some other breeds, but a 30-minute daily walk and a fenced-in area to play and sniff will be appreciated. You may also be able to tire them out by playing fetch indoors or tug-of-war with a favorite toy .

Left: Because both of their parent breeds were bred to hunt, Westiepoos might maintain that high prey drive—aka, chasing a passing squirrel might be too much to resist. | Credit: Courtesy of themylo / Instagram