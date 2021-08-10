Welsh Terrier

Highly energetic and intelligent dogs usually don't fare well on their own for long periods of time, and Welsh terriers are no different. If you're often away from home—more than four to six hours at a time on a regular basis—you may want to arrange for a dog walker to come while you're away. Welsh terriers love your company, and if they're stuck inside without it they can easily become bored and may cause some trouble at home. By being proactive and fulfilling this breed's needs, you can ensure a happy and healthy home for all.