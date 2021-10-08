Welsh Springer Spaniel

Welsh springer spaniels have a striking (and adorable!) appearance, thanks to their distinctive coats. This breed only comes in one color combination—red and white—but the colors come in lots of different patterns; the white areas of their fur are also sometimes flecked with red, too. Their weatherproof coat is typically medium in length, mostly straight, and very soft. The fur tends to feather out on the back of their legs, on their chest, and across the underside of their body.