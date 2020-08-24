They are great watch dogs because they are protective and loyal, but can bark excessively if they aren’t trained properly. In fact, they can take over the entire household if they aren’t told otherwise. They are also suspicious of strangers and can be aggressive at times. Aggression and shyness should be dealt with early on to ensure your Weim is friendly, alert, and obedient. Fearlessness is a natural trait. Perhaps your best defense as an owner is a sense of humor, as this strong willed breed is sure to test you. It has been said that it takes a very smart person to stay one step ahead of a Weimaraner, and even then, there’s still plenty of room to be outwitted. They are high-maintenance in the social interaction department and need to be kept busy, whether on a walk, run, or hike, or going on a hunting excursion or practicing agility drills. And when your Weim proudly gifts you a dead frog or bird from the yard, accept it without punishment, even as you cringe.