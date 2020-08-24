A Vizsla needs to live in an active home, with an owner who enjoys the great outdoors and taking his dog on walks, runs, hikes, or hunting excursions. They also love to swim. This is one dog who won’t tolerate a couch-potato lifestyle. “They are active and bred to hunt, making wonderful pets in the correct home,” says Sierra Combs, owner of Nosam Kennels in Greensburg, Ky., who has worked with the breed for the last seven years. “They are not a breed to buy if you are looking for a lazy dog.” They also do well on a farm or at a home with lots of space for running. Vizslas can also do well with apartment living, despite misconceptions, as long as you spend time outdoors when you are able. They are ideal companions for city dwellers who go on runs to explore the neighborhood.