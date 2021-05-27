Nobody wants a dog known for barking up the wrong tree, so maybe you should adopt one whose breed is best known for barking up the right tree: The Treeing Walker coonhound.

Beloved by hunters, Treeing Walkers—who "tree" their prey (usually raccoons and other smaller mammals) by chasing them up a tree and then barking to let the hunter know where the animal is—can also make loyal family pets .

But Treeing Walkers are so versatile that you don't even need to live next to a woodsy acreage (though your pup certainly wouldn't hate that). The medium-sized hounds will be plenty happy simply spending time with you and your family. Just ask Tricia L. Snedegar of Stackem Up Kennels; she's bred the dogs for decades, and her family helped usher the breed into popularity.

"They bring joy to my life," she says. "They're funny, they're active, they're smart, they're obedient. They're just an all-around good dog."

Appearance

Treeing Walker coonhounds are medium-sized dogs who look almost like bigger versions of a beagle . On average, they'll weigh somewhere between 50–70 pounds, with the male dogs usually weighing more, according to the National Treeing Walker Coonhound Association (NTWCA). They measure around 20–27 inches in height.

With their tricolor coats of black, white, and tan, Treeing Walker coonhounds are dapper doggos.

Treeing Walkers also feature a square head and big, floppy hound ears you'll need to keep clean . A long tail matches their long legs, and don't forget those soft, lovable eyes!

Temperament

Your Treeing Walker will get along with just about anyone in your house, whether that's adults, playful kids , or senior folks. Like other dogs, they'll tend to match your activity level, Snedegar says. If it's time to read a book or watch TV, they'll lay or sit with you. If it's playtime, they'll be up for that, too.

"They just kind of roll with it," Snedegar says.

Treeing Walker coonhounds are just as happy to lie down and chill as they are to play in the backyard. These smart pups will match your mood!

Treeing Walker Coonhound on lying on his back on a bed

These smart, eager-to-please dogs are happy to live with bigger families or just one other person. However, Treeing Walkers, especially when they're puppies, will benefit from structure in their lives, very much like our human children, Snedegar says. That means establishing a loose schedule for meal times, playtime , and any other time you spend together in your dog's first year.

"They will go from needing everything out of you because they're a baby to getting into trouble, chewing on a shoe, or getting into the garbage," Snedegar says, adding that they usually will calm down before they turn 2 years old.

Because they're so smart , Treeing Walkers are easy to train . For instance, one of Snedegar's clients managed to teach their hound how to ring a bell at the door to let the family know she needs a bathroom break. They'll also respond well to crate training . These dogs thrive with consistency, positive reinforcement methods , and sticking to a schedule.

"Get a schedule, keep the schedule, live by the schedule," Snedegar says.

If you live near other houses or in an apartment building, you should know Treeing Walkers have a tendency to be pretty vocal. (After all, they need their unique barks when they're hunting or competing!) If too much barking is a problem, there are ways to train your dog to be quieter . But if you live in a rural area, your coonhound sounding off each time a door opens or door bell rings can be a useful alarm system.

Living Needs

Treeing Walker coonhounds are so adaptable that you don't have to live in the rural, woodsy setting they're most associated with. Your suburban house will do just fine, and you can even live with one in a city apartment .

Your Treeing Walker will also be happy to accompany you on a hike or for a refreshing swim . The exercise will be good for your dog, both physically and mentally. Without activity, you might end up with a bored, fat dog , Snedegar says.

Left: As with all breeds, Treeing Walker coonhound puppies need to be well-socialized when they're young. This will help them grow up to be well-mannered dogs. | Credit: Nicolas Resille / EyeEm / Getty