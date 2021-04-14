The toy fox terrier has something for everyone. Love how playful and spunky terriers are? That's these little guys! But maybe you're more fond of tiny, cuddly lap dogs who follow you everywhere you go? Toy fox terriers also fit the bill! You can't help but be enamored by this fun-loving, intelligent dog that combines the best traits of terriers and toy breeds . Toy fox terriers have enough personality to light up a whole room, despite being less than a foot tall.

Thanks to their easy-to-groom short coat and eagerness to learn, toy fox terriers are pretty low-maintenance pups. Because there's so much energy packed into their little bodies, having a yard for them to roam around in is ideal. But don't stress if you're in an apartment—TFTs do just as well running laps around the kitchen table.

Although they're not as popular or well-known as a Russell terrier or certain toy breeds like Chihuahuas , this underrated pooch is great for anyone looking for a loyal companion who gets along well with families.

Appearance

Known for their small-but-athletic bodies, pointy ears, and jet black eyes, the toy fox terrier exudes their signature playfulness from the inside out. "Those dark round eyes and upright ears let you know they are ready for anything," says Barb Kelley, breeder at TripleS Toy Fox Terriers .

Toy fox terriers were bred from smooth fox terriers. The two dogs look almost identical, except for their size: Toy fox terriers are at least 6 inches shorter and can be 20 pounds lighter than their parent breed.

Toy fox terriers have a short, fine coat that feels satin-y to the touch, and this super-soft fur makes them an ideal cuddle buddy. Another plus: Their luxe coat is low-maintenance, requiring little grooming and only shedding on occasion.

Usually, a toy fox terrier has a mostly white body, and his head can be black, tan, or chocolate. It's typical for markings of the same colors to be present over his body. He's commonly tricolor, which The American Toy Fox Terrier Club describes as "a black head with sharply defined tan markings on cheeks, lips, and eye dots."

As the "toy" in his name suggests, this breed is tiny; a full-grown toy fox terrier weighs anywhere from 3.5–7 pounds and stands between 8.5–11.5 inches.

Temperament

The toy fox terrier is the ideal terrier/toy breed combo. On the terrier side, they're energetic, mischievous, and brave. On the toy side, this breed can be funny, playful, and a lovable lapdog. The cocktail mixture of characteristics produces a smart, alert, and affectionate four-legged friend. "The toy fox terrier is very versatile," Kelley says. "They are up for anything you want to do."

Their ample energy comes from their terrier heritage and is one of the toy fox terrier's signature personality traits—it's common for your terrier to be on the move all the time. Whether he's playing with his favorite chew toy or zooming around the living room , a TFT always has energy to burn through.

Toy fox terriers will never say no to playtime. And when they're all tuckered out, you better keep your lap open for snuggles and snoozing.

"I appreciate their small size, but don't let it fool you—they are a big dog trapped in a little dog body," Kelley says. But remember: Just like humans, TFTs have a range of personalities, so your dog could be playful and energetic one day and then be a couch potato the next.

Because they're so loyal to their humans, it's possible for toy fox terriers to be a bit wary around strangers. But as long as you socialize them at a young age , they'll be more accepting of new people, animals, and situations .

Although they're great family dogs , toy fox terriers might not fare well with small children. TFTs are playful and bouncy, but their tiny bodies can't handle rough play. Also, their feisty terrier tendencies might not be a great mix with curious toddlers. As with any dog, always supervise your toy fox terrier around kiddos, and teach your children how to properly interact with pets .

His friendly and welcoming nature means he gets along well with cats and other dogs. And even though he might not stand very far off the ground, he's an alert little pup and will let you know with a sharp bark if he senses danger—or if he sees a neighbor approaching the house.

Though toy fox terriers are little dogs, they have big brains and are very easy to train, whether you're teaching them simple commands or house-training them. But as quick as they are to learn tricks and obedience, training might require a bit of patience because of their goofy, playful personalities.

Living Needs

If you don't have lots of outdoor space for them to roam about, take your toy fox terrier out for daily walks around the neighborhood. "It's very comical to watch them strut down the street like they own it," Kelleys says. But keep in mind: His terrier side and breeding history give him a strong prey drive , so you'll need to keep your toy fox terrier on a leash during walks and always monitor him when outside.

Toy fox terriers may be small, but they're mighty. These pups are descended from fox hunters and have an appetite for adventure.