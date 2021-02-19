If you keep them in their long, full coats—like the glamorous ones worn by the Tibetan terriers trotting around at prestigious dog shows—you'll need to commit to weekly trips to the groomers. But most Tibetan terrier owners choose to trim their dog's coat short, often giving them a Tibetan terrier puppy cut, which means less upkeep. Coat textures vary by dog, but because they have wooly undercoats that act as built-in, weather-proof insulators perfect for cold temperatures, it's good to give them a quick brush on a daily basis, or at least a few times a week, to prevent matting. Their outer coats, while fine, can be wavy or straight depending on the dog, but are never woolly or silky. While the coats are long, they shouldn't be dragging on the kitchen floor or grass at the dog park.