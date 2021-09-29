Tibetan spaniels date back more than 2,000 years to the Himalayas of Tibet, where Buddhist monks developed and protected this native breed, according to the Tibetan Spaniel Club of America (TSCA). Tibetan spaniels hung around with the much-larger Tibetan mastiffs, serving out a joint mission to protect the monastery and alert the monks when anything suspicious approached. With their sharp sense, the smaller Tibetan spaniels kept their eyes and ears open, then barked to alert their human and Tibetan mastiff companions.