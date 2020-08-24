Fuzzy and adorable Tibetan mastiff puppies grow into strong, determined, and imposing guardians, resembling lions or even Tibetan bears. This ancient breed’s history is somewhat mysterious, but we do know that they were bred to defend herds, monasteries, and palaces in the Himalayas. The breed is thought to be the ancestor of modern mastiff breeds. Years of selective breeding have eroded some of the original characteristics of the breed, introducing new colors and more mass. Intelligent and willful, this breed learns new skills with ease but tends to obey only when it’s in the mood. “People that do best with the breed have a sense of humor and appreciate just how clever they are,” says Rebecca Chambliss, who is secretary of the American Tibetan Mastiff Association and president of Tibetan Mastiff Rescue. “They are not an easy breed to live with.” It’s relatively rare to see a Tibetan mastiff in the United States.