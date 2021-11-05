11 Chihuahua Mixes Eager to Give You Mucho Love and Loyalty

Silver and black Chipoo, Chihuahua Poodle mix, with poodle curls laying on his back in the grass

Start with a double serving of zip and sass and sprinkle in extra intelligence and devotion, and presto! You're in the presence of a charming Chihuahua. Now if you multiply all of that goodness with attributes of some other great dog breeds, you'll likely discover that Chihuahua mixes are practically impossible to resist.

But how do you know which tiny hybrid best suits your lifestyle? Patrick Singletary, DVM, owner of Good Dog Veterinary Care in Marietta, Ga. provides some terrific pointers that might help in your decision process.

Understand Characteristics of Both Breeds in Your Chihuahua Mix

As easy as it is to be smitten with cute photos of mixed dog breeds (more of those in a moment!), Singletary says it's crucial in your pet research to look into aspects of both parent breeds. This might—and should—take a while. "Selecting any dog should be done over months to years, depending on the time someone has to devote to research and vetting a breeder," Singletary tells Daily Paws. Then, consult a veterinarian for more details about care, health concerns, engagement needs, and temperament.



"​​When I'm talking to a client about what to watch for when their crossbreed grows up, I'm generally discussing both breeds with them, since we don't have a way to predict what genes will be passed along to the offspring," he says. After acquiring this knowledge, it's easier to be confident that you and your new Chihuahua mix pup will certainly be a perfect match! Here's a look at some of our favorites.

Chug (Chihuahua Pug Mix)

brown Chug dog, Chihuahua and Pug mix, with Chihuahua ears Fuzzy Chug, Chihuahua and Pug mixed sitting in grass

Left: Credit: Courtesy of sheldonchug / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of frida_the_chug / Instagram

A Chihuahua and a pug mix is lovingly referred to as a Chug. You'll have hugs and snugs galore with this pup, as both breeds are beloved for their attachment to their people. As such, when properly socialized, a chug wiggles his way into the family with ease. While they won't need a lot of exercise (brachycephalic or "smooshed face" breeds like pugs need to pace themselves), they definitely want ultra-attention and engagement to keep their mischievous spirits calm.

Pomchi (Pomeranian Chihuahua Mix)

Black Pomchi on beach, Chihuahua Pomeranian mix Pomchi, Chihuahua Pomeranian mix, standing on a dock

Left: Credit: Courtesy of brinleyandme / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of chico.lilo.cleo / Instagram

Full of fluff, spark, and attitude, a petite Pomchi has Pomeranian and Chihuahua parents and many monikers, including Chiranian, Chipom, Pomahuahua. Call this toy breed anything you like, just don't call her late for dinner! Although this small dog sparkles in a bike basket (ribbons and bows optional), under all that floof is a sharp mind eager to learn tricks and play. Expect full-on delight from their energy and charm.

Chiweenie (Chihuahua Dachshund Mix)

merle chiweenie lying down wearing a black bandana chihuahua dachshund mix with a dachshund body sitting near plants outside

Left: Credit: Courtesy of _kalle_the_dog / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of sassy.lucy.chiweenie / Instagram

One of the most popular Chihuahua mixes, the Chiweenie has an extra alert perkiness and tenacity from his Dachshund lineage. He'll let you know in an instant who's coming down the street and up the porch steps, so take time to learn what his barks mean, and offer treats and love pats for quiet behavior. Your warm lap is a fav spot, especially when there's a fuzzy blanket to burrow through, but first let him feel the grass 'twixt his paws with a rousing game of fetch.

Chipoo (Chihuahua Poodle Mix)

Apricot Chipoo, Chihuahua and Poodle mix, sitting on couch and wearing a bandana Silver and black Chipoo, Chihuahua Poodle mix, with poodle curls laying on his back in the grass

Left: Credit: Courtesy of apricotpoochipoo / Instagram Right: Credit: annette shaff / Adobe Stock

The Chipoo, also known as a poochi, is adorned with a plethora of coat styles and colors, compliments of her toy or miniature poodle parent. But will she inherit a poodle's hypoallergenic (mostly!) qualities, too? Hard to say. A Chipoo is bright, though—you'll be amazed at how quickly she unlocks the mysteries of a puzzle game. She's also ready for a backyard scamper or neighborhood trot any time, especially if kids lead the way.

Ratchi (Rat Terrier Chihuahua Mix)

Ratchi, Chihuahua Rat Terrier mix, laying on his back with his white belly showing Happy Ratchi, Chihuahua Rat Terrier mix, standing on outdoor patio

Left: Credit: Courtesy of ratchi-koko.and.kodi / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of mydogsonny / Instagram

If you have an active family, a ratchi might be your best pup pal. Rat terriers are renowned for their keen intellect, high energy, and ready-for-anything attitude, so ask your vet for an exercise plan and outline the next adventure! Ratchis can be a tad strong-willed, so positive reinforcement training helps this smart pooch channel their energy and develop a deeper bond with you.

Shichi (Shih Tzu Chihuahua Mix)

Shichi, Shih Tzu Chihuahua mix, standing on front porch Shichi, Shih Tzu, more Shih Tzu that Chihuahua, standing at window sill

Left: Credit: Courtesy of princesspollyolive / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of tobi.biskit / Instagram

If you love doggie kisses and cuddles, the shichi might make the perfect canine companion for you. This adorable creature, with a shih tzu breed as a parent, has an adoring temperament that will probably be even more apparent with a Chihuahua's natural outgoing affection. Even cats might become playmates! Full of bubbly allure, a shichi enjoys a good game of wits, too, so feel free to open up the training bag of tricks.

Chorkie (Yorkie Chihuahua Mix)

Beige Chorkie, Chihuahua and Yorkie mix, standing in fall leaves Credit: Courtesy of ronniethechorkie / Instagram

Chorkies might be pint-sized, but they're always longing for a piece of the action, as they're likely twice as feisty because of personality traits inherited from the Yorkshire terrier and Chihuahua. They don't need a lot of exercise each day, so apartment living suits them just fine. Since they're so tiny, a Chorkie is probably a better fit in a family with older children who know when to be gentle.

Chigi (Corgi Chihuahua Mix)

Chihuahua and corgi mix with chihuahua face and corgi scruff corgi chihuahua mix with chihuahua body and corgi face sitting in grass

Left: Credit: Courtesy of joey_thechigi / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of lolawithasideofdeli / Instagram

You might wonder what features your ancestors passed down to you, but a Chigi knows exactly where his radar ears come from: a Cardigan Welsh corgi or a Pembroke Welsh corgi! Animated through and through, this hybrid breed is clever and opinionated. Keep interactive toys within paw's reach and consider puppy kindergarten so he has a chance to show you all he's capable of accomplishing. He'll relish all the treats and 'atta boy pets you have to offer.

Jack Chi (Jack Russell Terrier Chihuahua Mix)

Jack Chi, Chihuahua Jack Russell Terrier mix, laying on fuzzy blanket White striped nose Jackchi, Jack Russell Terrier Chihuahua mix, sitting it field of yellow flowers.

Left: Credit: Courtesy of rebelliousrebelwilson / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of tedthejackchi / Instagram

Ask a Jack Chi to jump, and not only will she yip "How high?" but also "In what trajectory?" That's the kind of intelligence and pluck you can expect from a cunning canine with a Jack Russell terrier for a mom or pop. She'll keep you busy because she wants to be busy, whether playing games or hiking the trails. For another layer of fun, consider teaching your Jack Chi how to talk with buttons—she'll probably ask for more than treats!

Cheagle (Beagle Chihuahua Mix)

chihuahua beagle mix cheagle with chihuahua face and beagle markings lying on pillow black and tan cheagle with chihuahua face and beagle coat

Left: Credit: Courtesy of clarabelle_and_greg_buglio / Instagram Right: Credit: Courtesy of salty_the_cheagle / Instagram

For a longtime companion full of sweetness and cheer, look no further than a Cheagle. This beagle crossbreed fits into almost any family, loving humans and other pets with equal measure—'though they'll definitely want special one-on-one time and a cozy dog bed of their own when all spaces on the couch are full! Now, their bark alarm might go off often, but when you know why, positive reinforcement helps to channel that behavior more effectively.

Malchi (Maltese Chihuahua Mix)