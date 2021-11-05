11 Chihuahua Mixes Eager to Give You Mucho Love and Loyalty
These tiny, nuzzly wonders offer heaps of feisty personality and plenty of fashionable flair, too.
Start with a double serving of zip and sass and sprinkle in extra intelligence and devotion, and presto! You're in the presence of a charming Chihuahua. Now if you multiply all of that goodness with attributes of some other great dog breeds, you'll likely discover that Chihuahua mixes are practically impossible to resist.
But how do you know which tiny hybrid best suits your lifestyle? Patrick Singletary, DVM, owner of Good Dog Veterinary Care in Marietta, Ga. provides some terrific pointers that might help in your decision process.
Understand Characteristics of Both Breeds in Your Chihuahua Mix
As easy as it is to be smitten with cute photos of mixed dog breeds (more of those in a moment!), Singletary says it's crucial in your pet research to look into aspects of both parent breeds. This might—and should—take a while. "Selecting any dog should be done over months to years, depending on the time someone has to devote to research and vetting a breeder," Singletary tells Daily Paws. Then, consult a veterinarian for more details about care, health concerns, engagement needs, and temperament.
"When I'm talking to a client about what to watch for when their crossbreed grows up, I'm generally discussing both breeds with them, since we don't have a way to predict what genes will be passed along to the offspring," he says. After acquiring this knowledge, it's easier to be confident that you and your new Chihuahua mix pup will certainly be a perfect match! Here's a look at some of our favorites.
Chug (Chihuahua Pug Mix)
A Chihuahua and a pug mix is lovingly referred to as a Chug. You'll have hugs and snugs galore with this pup, as both breeds are beloved for their attachment to their people. As such, when properly socialized, a chug wiggles his way into the family with ease. While they won't need a lot of exercise (brachycephalic or "smooshed face" breeds like pugs need to pace themselves), they definitely want ultra-attention and engagement to keep their mischievous spirits calm.
Pomchi (Pomeranian Chihuahua Mix)
Full of fluff, spark, and attitude, a petite Pomchi has Pomeranian and Chihuahua parents and many monikers, including Chiranian, Chipom, Pomahuahua. Call this toy breed anything you like, just don't call her late for dinner! Although this small dog sparkles in a bike basket (ribbons and bows optional), under all that floof is a sharp mind eager to learn tricks and play. Expect full-on delight from their energy and charm.
Chiweenie (Chihuahua Dachshund Mix)
One of the most popular Chihuahua mixes, the Chiweenie has an extra alert perkiness and tenacity from his Dachshund lineage. He'll let you know in an instant who's coming down the street and up the porch steps, so take time to learn what his barks mean, and offer treats and love pats for quiet behavior. Your warm lap is a fav spot, especially when there's a fuzzy blanket to burrow through, but first let him feel the grass 'twixt his paws with a rousing game of fetch.
Chipoo (Chihuahua Poodle Mix)
The Chipoo, also known as a poochi, is adorned with a plethora of coat styles and colors, compliments of her toy or miniature poodle parent. But will she inherit a poodle's hypoallergenic (mostly!) qualities, too? Hard to say. A Chipoo is bright, though—you'll be amazed at how quickly she unlocks the mysteries of a puzzle game. She's also ready for a backyard scamper or neighborhood trot any time, especially if kids lead the way.
Ratchi (Rat Terrier Chihuahua Mix)
If you have an active family, a ratchi might be your best pup pal. Rat terriers are renowned for their keen intellect, high energy, and ready-for-anything attitude, so ask your vet for an exercise plan and outline the next adventure! Ratchis can be a tad strong-willed, so positive reinforcement training helps this smart pooch channel their energy and develop a deeper bond with you.
Shichi (Shih Tzu Chihuahua Mix)
If you love doggie kisses and cuddles, the shichi might make the perfect canine companion for you. This adorable creature, with a shih tzu breed as a parent, has an adoring temperament that will probably be even more apparent with a Chihuahua's natural outgoing affection. Even cats might become playmates! Full of bubbly allure, a shichi enjoys a good game of wits, too, so feel free to open up the training bag of tricks.
Chorkie (Yorkie Chihuahua Mix)
Chorkies might be pint-sized, but they're always longing for a piece of the action, as they're likely twice as feisty because of personality traits inherited from the Yorkshire terrier and Chihuahua. They don't need a lot of exercise each day, so apartment living suits them just fine. Since they're so tiny, a Chorkie is probably a better fit in a family with older children who know when to be gentle.
Chigi (Corgi Chihuahua Mix)
You might wonder what features your ancestors passed down to you, but a Chigi knows exactly where his radar ears come from: a Cardigan Welsh corgi or a Pembroke Welsh corgi! Animated through and through, this hybrid breed is clever and opinionated. Keep interactive toys within paw's reach and consider puppy kindergarten so he has a chance to show you all he's capable of accomplishing. He'll relish all the treats and 'atta boy pets you have to offer.
Jack Chi (Jack Russell Terrier Chihuahua Mix)
Ask a Jack Chi to jump, and not only will she yip "How high?" but also "In what trajectory?" That's the kind of intelligence and pluck you can expect from a cunning canine with a Jack Russell terrier for a mom or pop. She'll keep you busy because she wants to be busy, whether playing games or hiking the trails. For another layer of fun, consider teaching your Jack Chi how to talk with buttons—she'll probably ask for more than treats!
Cheagle (Beagle Chihuahua Mix)
For a longtime companion full of sweetness and cheer, look no further than a Cheagle. This beagle crossbreed fits into almost any family, loving humans and other pets with equal measure—'though they'll definitely want special one-on-one time and a cozy dog bed of their own when all spaces on the couch are full! Now, their bark alarm might go off often, but when you know why, positive reinforcement helps to channel that behavior more effectively.
Malchi (Maltese Chihuahua Mix)
A Malchi has cuteness multiplied to a factor of 10, as a Maltese is the Italian beauty queen of dogs. Dress her up and she'll be Insta ready in no time! But more importantly, this miniature dog mix is a faithful friend who wants nothing more than your time and attention. (It's not spoiling if the dedication runs both ways, right?) A Malchi doesn't shed much, either, so feel free to frequently snuggle up close.