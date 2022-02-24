Thai Ridgeback

Dermoid sinus cysts—a skin defect caused by improper formation of tubular cysts that help to drain out dead cells, tissue, and hair—are also common in the breed. "You can find these dermoid cysts in puppies as young as 3–5 weeks in the swirl pattern on their backs, but it is often difficult to detect," Burgess says. "Monitoring the cysts for inflammation is the best way to minimize this health concern."