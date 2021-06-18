Texas Heeler

"Texas heelers will do well in extremely active homes that are interested in working with a very smart dog," Fratt says. "[They] can be quite sensitive to changes, while simultaneously very tenacious in the face of a problem. This means that these active dogs will thrive with routine, enrichment, and lots of training. Left to their own devices, these dogs may be [willful], but they're really just using their brains and tenacity to get what they want!"