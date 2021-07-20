Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Swift and smart, the charismatic Swedish vallhund—also referred to as SV—has an ancient lineage that dates back to the time of the Vikings. But if his name isn't familiar, it's because he's only been in the U.S. for about 50 years and remains a rare breed .

The vallhund, which is Swedish for shepherd dog, is a lively and confident companion. Within an active family , he'll thrive while learning tricks ; participating in agility, flyball, and other dog sports; and deciphering any puzzle toy you have on hand (better stock up!). When the day is done, he'll like nothing better than nestling up next to his favorite humans for plenty of pats and a treat or two.

Appearance

If you blink fast, you might think you've spotted some type of corgi impersonator when a handsome SV struts by. A full-grown Swedish vallhund is low to the ground—about 11–13 inches tall—with perky, pointed ears and a long muzzle, and this cattle dog bears a strong resemblance to a Pembroke Welsh corgi or a Cardigan Welsh corgi .

Centuries ago, corgis intermingled with Scandanvian spitz dogs to create the Swedish vallhund. Today, vallhunds are still commonly confused with their corgi cousins.

Noting the differences between Swedish vallhunds and corgis requires more than a quick glance as these dogs are distant cousins. According to the Swedish Vallhund Club of America (SVCA) , in the 8th or 9th centuries a rather sketchy family tree suggests either the vallhund—whose ancestors are Scandinavian spitz dogs—visited Wales or the corgis took a trip to Sweden, where they intermingled.

This is why these herding breeds share certain physical characteristics. While their weights are similar, with vallhunds averaging 28–33 pounds, they're not quite as stocky as corgis and have longer legs.

Some people covet a corgi butt , and SVs have a little snazzy hindquarter action of their own! Pam Abrath is the Swedish vallhund rescue committee chairperson for the SVCA and former co-breeder at Fantasi Swedish Vallhunds in Wisconsin. She outlines the various natural tail options these pups have from birth—even within the same litter.

"They can have anything from no tail [bob] or stub tail to full tails with variations of length," she says. "Full tails can be a tight-curled spitz tail or a saber tail. It's a unique feature of our breed."

A Swedish vallhund's double coat, thick to withstand the elements, is short and tri-colored, featuring various shades of black, blue, gray, gold, or white, usually in a sable pattern. His dark brown oval eyes are rimmed with black, enhancing a cheerful yet alert expression.

"Some like to talk, and when you say something to them they will answer you—but they do have a lot to say at other times as well!"

Temperament

From the moment they can waddle about on their wee legs, Swedish vallhund puppies are full of vigor! Rambunctious, eager to work and play, and inquisitive about the world around them, they're an excellent choice for an active pet parent who wants a lot of engagement with their furry friend.

"They're a versatile, athletic breed good at herding, agility, obedience , rally, nose work, barn hunt, and other fun activities," Abrath says. "They need to be kept busy or [they] can get into trouble doing things that they should not." Any form of positive reinforcement training that allows an SV to show off his abilities will result in endless tail-wagging.

If you're not in need of an independent and trusty four-legged farmhand, keep in mind that a Swedish vallhund dog lives his best life if he's mentally and physically engaged daily. This means using puzzles, games , and interactive toys to stimulate strategic thinking, plus various types of exercise to expend his boisterous energy. They're good hiking buddies , too, and might even enjoy a dip in the water now and then.

A Swedish vallhund's overall temperament is friendly and sweet-natured with an impish sense of humor. Abrath says they're also happy to wear the "Velcro dog" label, sticking close to their owners and wanting to be involved in all they do.

Left: Though Swedish vallhunds were historically coveted for their cattle herding abilities, today they're more likely found chasing after a tennis ball. | Credit: Framalicious / Shutterstock