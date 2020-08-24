Poodle (Standard)

Poodles are known for their curly coat, long pointed nose, and small dark eyes. They’re also famously associated with one of the most ornate dog grooming styles ever—the topiary continental clip, which leaves curly pompons of hair carefully shaped around the joints and chest. Those unfamiliar with poodles might be surprised to find that the flamboyant continental clip is largely seen only on show dog poodles—family pet poodles usually go with the more subtle sporting clip, which is a short and fuss-free style. You’ll most often find poodles with white, black, or brown coats, but they exist in a wide range of shades, from apricot to silver.