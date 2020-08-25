With the passage of the Protection of Animals Act of 1911, pit fighting largely came to an end in the U.K., paving the way to further legitimacy for the Staffordshire bull terrier. The breed was recognized by the Kennel Club in 1935, but it would be another four decades before the American Kennel Club (AKC) would follow suit. Long imposing a ban against recognizing any breed with a pit fighting background, the AKC refused to recognize the Staffordshire bull terrier until 1974, two years after the American Staffordshire terrier had paved the way for them.