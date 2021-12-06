Spinone Italiano

Though they are fairly even-keeled, Spinone Italianos are still sporting dogs and have a bit of energy to burn. You can take them along with you on everything from a walk around the park to your morning jog. But Spinones can have a strong will and might suddenly become bored of that game of fetch you were content to keep playing. Make sure your pup has plenty of interactive toys at their disposal and that you rotate them out to prevent boredom.