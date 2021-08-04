Spanish Water Dog

Spanish water dogs need to be active—both mentally and physically—and do very well with owners who know how to keep them engaged. Once they're fully grown, they make for ideal personal trainers, accompanying their owners in all types of strenuous activities like running, hiking, and even snow-shoeing. As their name implies, Spanish water dogs are strong swimmers, and playing fetch in the water is a terrific way to burn excess energy. But when it's time to rest and recover, don't worry, they can flip their "off switch" to Netflix and chill with you.