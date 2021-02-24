Soft-Coated Wheaten Terrier

Although very cute, wheatens require sufficient socialization and positive reinforcement training so they can learn to be on their best behavior. Without it, they can be prone to undesirable behaviors such as jumping up. Like many other terriers, the soft-coated wheaten has a bit of an independent streak—which is another indicator of how important it is to spend time with her. Because she is so intelligent, she requires plenty of physical and mental stimulation. She will not like being alone and thrives when she's by your side. Her lively spirit gives her a puppy-like personality even as she matures—all the better for cuddles on the couch after long walks in your neighborhood or fun games indoors.