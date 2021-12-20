Skye Terrier

Due to their small size and moderate energy levels, Skye terriers can make great apartment dogs, Evans says. They do require daily exercise, so plan on giving them 30 minutes to an hour of playtime or walks every day, he suggests. In general, though, the STCA says "a Skye will usually be happy with whatever exercise his owner can handle," so these dogs could be up for longer walks and extra play sessions. But know that she can be a digger, so keep an eye on her when she's out in the yard.