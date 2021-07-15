The silky terrier (also called "silkies" for short) is a rare breed in the United States . These small dogs are instantly identifiable by their sleek coats that, just as their name suggests, are silky to the touch. That silky fur makes them a good breed for someone with allergies because their human-like hair doesn't shed much (though it's important to know no dog is truly hypoallergenic ).

Those who raise silky terriers fall in love with their curious, funny, and clever personalities. If you're willing to put in time training and socializing your silky terrier (they can be a little nervous and shy) then this small, low-dander dog could be a perfect fit for you.

Appearance

The silky terrier is small in stature, but owners often say they have the personality of a large dog . Silkies measure just 10 inches at their tallest and weigh between 8–10 pounds, which makes them the perfect pup for an on-the-go lifestyle. Never one to shy away from an adventure, the silky terrier loves to accompany owners on every activity from road trips to hiking.

Silky terriers are known for their straight, glossy manes that can be kept long or short, depending on the owner's preference. Their coats are a stunning color combo; their faces a rich tan and their body and hindquarters a silvery shade of blue. While their signature hairdo may seem intimidating at a glance, the silky terrier's coat is actually easy to maintain with regular brushing.

Tarianne Terrazas Quintana, a member of the Silky Terrier Club of America (STCA) board of directors, hopes more people will get to know the silky and realize that they make a great family dog or companion dog for individuals with an on-the-go lifestyle.

"It can be off-putting to people when they see the long flowing coat, but this is a sturdy, wonderful family dog ," Quintana says. "I would love to see more people fall in love with this breed because they are wonderful."

Temperament

The silky terrier is a bright, active dog who can appreciate hanging out at home with her owners as much as a hike in the woods . This toy breed carries a stereotypical terrier temperament: They often have strong-willed personalities and are dedicated to their loved ones.

Left: Though no dog is totally hypoallergenic, silky terriers might be a good choice for some people with allergies because of their low-shedding, hair-like fur. | Credit: Vincent / Adobe Stock