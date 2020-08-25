Siberian husky dogs don’t bark much, but they are talkative. They might moan and whine to get your attention, especially if they think they deserve glowing praise for not dashing out an open door. They also express themselves through a long, melodic howl in response to sirens, other Siberians, or just to say good morning. It’s a beautiful song! While you don’t want to suppress this natural call of the wild, you might need to condition your Siberian to quiet it at your command, reinforced by a treat and a loving pat.