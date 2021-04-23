Shorkie dogs (a hybrid mix of the shih tzu and the Yorkshire terrier ) are a pint-sized pooch and new kid on the block, and it's easy to see why interest in them is growing. Combining the Yorkie's small size with the shih tzu's sturdier build, the shorkie is a bright, affectionate, spunky dog that's considered nearly hypoallergenic .

Loyal and loving, shorkies adore their families—but decidedly do not enjoy being left alone. Snuggly but playful, shorkies don't need a huge yard or hours of activity. They do, however, require considerable grooming to keep their low-dander coats free of tangles.

Appearance

With toy group parents like the shih tzu and Yorkshire terrier , it's no surprise that the full-grown, full-size shorkie (also known as a "shorkie tzu" or "Yorkie tzu") is a wee one, weighing somewhere in the realm of 5–12 pounds and reaching a height of just 6–11 inches.

It's easy to see why the "teddy bear cut" is a popular shorkie style. When she sports this 'do, she looks like a real-life stuffed animal!

With any new crossbreed like the shorkie, it's tough to know how much each parent breed will affect the puppies' appearance. But, because both the shih tzu and the Yorkshire terrier have long, silky, low-shedding coats that feel more like human hair than traditional dog fur, owners can count on that consistency—and count on needing to either brush it daily to avoid tangles or keep it in a "teddy bear" cut. Although the shorkie's grooming needs are high, this type of fur tends to have less dander, making it a good choice for allergy sufferers (though no dog can be deemed 100-percent hypoallergenic ).

What's less certain is the coat's color, which can come in any combination of blue, red, black, brown, fawn, or white, and her face is often darker than her body. Generally, the shorkie is a tiny but muscular dog with thin legs, a round face, and short muzzle. Her little tail is likely to curl over her back, possibly with a long plume of hair, and her adorable little triangular ears add to her alert look.

Temperament

Small but mighty, the shorkie is a charming pup with a sweet but spirited nature. She makes a wonderful family pet and devoted lap dog for just about any owner who's ready to spend lots of time together.

The shorkie does not appreciate being left alone for long , which makes her a great companion for seniors, too. While shorkies (especially shorkie puppies) make active play pals, you can also expect plenty of snuggle time once her physical and mental needs are met.

Left: As with all breeds, shorkie puppies need to be trained and socialized at an early age. She can be prone to anxiety and fearful behaviors, but with proper stimulation she'll be a brave little pup. | Credit: Jeanette Buffalo / Shutterstock