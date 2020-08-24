Beauty is demanding, and it’s definitely true when it comes to keeping your shih tzu’s coat looking its best. To prevent tangles, bathe your pup weekly and brush (and comb) hair daily. Starting when he's a puppy—so he gets used to grooming—teach your shih tzu to lay on his side while you brush his hair in sections. Opt for a wire brush with flexible pins so you can brush all the way to his skin. Puppies have fluffy fur, but at about a year old, their coat will become silky. Some owners opt to have a groomer give their shih tzu a shorter haircut to lessen the amount of time spent on primping. Thankfully, they are low shedding.