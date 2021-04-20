Shih-poos are small and fluffy dogs with extra-friendly personalities. One parent breed, the shih tzu , is a loyal and attentive lap dog. The other, a toy poodle , is highly intelligent and loves to be the center of attention. The result is a shih-poo (or "shih poo"), a versatile and spunky pup packed with superb personality traits. Whether he's a family dog or a companion for seniors, he excels at his role.

While shih tzus and toy poodles are both popular dog breeds with ancient and regal history, shih-poos are a relatively new breed. They've only been around for a few decades but are beginning to make a name for themselves. Full-grown shih-poos can be teeny-tiny (as small as 7 pounds), or weigh up to 20 pounds. They can come with curly coats like their poodle parent or a more straight coat inherited from their shih tzu side of the family.

"Shih-poos are lively, active, and animated dogs with a sense of humor," says Liz Randall, CPDT-KA, owner and CEO of Dogs Abound . "They are intelligent and playful and are great companions for an active home that will include their dog at the center of much of their activities."

Shih-poos are adaptable to small living spaces (they're A-OK with apartment living ) and, because they shed so little , they tend to be allergy-friendly dogs and are generally considered hypoallergenic . Shih-poo dogs do require a good deal of grooming , so make sure you have the time (and budget) for their beauty routines.

Appearance

Because shih-poos are a cross breed, there's no breed standard that spells out what shih-poos should look like. But, in a word, they're adorable.

A Shih-poo loves to be the center of attention and shouldn't be left alone for long periods of time. He'll do best with an owner who's a homebody or who will take him along on errands or adventures.

Shih-poo puppies, even from the same litter, may look completely different. With hybrid dogs such as these teddy bear shih-poos, it all comes down to which parent's traits dominate. For instance, some shih-poos may appear more poodle-like with a short and curly coat, while others might sport the silky, straight, and luxurious fur that's synonymous with shih tzus. Still, other shih-poos may don a coat that's quasi-curly and semi-silky.

The color of their coats can be a bit of a wild card, too. Some common colors are white, black, brown, brindle, gray, red, or apricot—and that's not even including all the possible color combinations.

Temperament

Niccole Bruno, DVM, chief of staff with Companion Animal Hospital in Spring, Texas, has a shih-poo named Jimmy, a rescue who comes to work with her every day. (Shih-poos absolutely love to be your shadow!) While dogs can have their own personalities, generally speaking, shih-poos tend to be friendly, well-tempered dogs.

"Jimmy would probably greet a robber," Bruno says. His motto is: "If you give me some attention, I'm going to love you."

Left: Whatever you want to do, your shih-poo will want to do it, too. These pups love being the center of attention and will join you for everything from walks to movie nights on the couch. | Credit: Keith Getter / Getty