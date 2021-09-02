But don't underestimate bichon frises as just some pampered pooches; they've got an entrepreneurial spirit. During the French Revolution of the 1700s, royals lost their power and the bichon was left to fend for himself on the streets. So, the ever-so-intelligent bichon frise turned to show business and began performing tricks with street performers and circus acts. These sweet dogs made it to the United States in the 1950s and the BFCA was founded in San Diego in 1964. The dogs were accepted into the AKC in 1971.