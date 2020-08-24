They can be very possessive, especially when it comes to their food or toys, so a Shiba won’t always get along with other dogs or cats. A potential owner is best off socializing the dog at a young age so they are used to being around other animals (if that will be the case in their household). Because of their agility and regal attitude, they have a reputation for being the felines of the dog world. “Cat-like in nature, they are polite indoor companions who keep to themselves,” says Sarah Hodges, author, trainer, and applied behaviorist with the International Association of Animal Behavior Consultants. “While they tolerate kids and may bond to them, their [independent] nature may seem standoffish to attention-seeking humans.”