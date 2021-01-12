Shetland Sheepdog (Sheltie)

Beneath all of that flowing fur is a family-focused dog with a heart of gold and a sharp mind. "Shelties are wonderful with children and get along well with other dogs and with cats," says Hector—particularly if they're raised with the other animals, adds Mary Mahaffey, DVM, chair of the ASSA Research Advisory Committee. They are not, however, known for being immediately keen on outsiders. "They are loyal to their owners and can be a bit reserved toward strangers," Hector explains. "If you aren't a member of their family, they appreciate the opportunity to choose to come to you first versus you running up to greet them."