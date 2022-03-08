There is no such thing as a typical shepadoodle. Like other mixed breed dogs , the German shepherd and standard poodle cross inherits traits from both parent breeds, which means the dogs can range in size, weight, appearance, and temperament. These dogs can have the coarse, dense, black and tan coats that German shepherds are known for, or sport curlier, low-shedding coats that are the hallmark of their poodle parent.

Both German shepherds and poodles are known for being active, intelligent breeds and the shepadoodle remains true to his roots. He's a dog that needs a lot of exercise, consistent training, and (because shepadoodles descend from two working dog breeds) he'll be happiest with a job to do.

Appearance

Just like German shepherds and standard poodles, shepadoodles are large dogs . Full-grown shepadoodles stand 22–28 inches tall and weigh between 60–90 pounds, but that's where the mixed breed 's consistency ends. These pups can look totally different from one another, depending on which parent they take after more.

Many shepadoodles are black, but you can also find this mixed breed in other colors including cream, fawn, and white.

Many shepadoodles have German shepherd-like coats: coarse, dense, and black and tan. But it's certainly possible to see the poodle influence in their coats, too, says Sally Hammond, director of Doodle Dandy Rescue in Texas.

"You do see some shepadoodles with curly coats," she says. "A shepadoodle is almost never a 'hypoallergenic' dog , but the more poodle [in their lineage] the less the dog will shed."

Though black shepadoodles are common, you can also find ones with different-colored coats, including white, cream, and fawn.

Temperament

Though German shepherds and poodles differ in appearance, these distinct breeds do share some personality traits. Hammond says both were developed as working dogs and are prized for their intelligence, athleticism, trainability, and need for mental stimulation. As a German shepherd and poodle mix, shepadoodles embody all of these characteristics.

Hammond says a well-exercised (and well-trained!) shepadoodle is an excellent companion for experienced dog owners . He needs an owner who can keep him busy and engaged so his sharp mind doesn't become bored.

Left: Depending on the traits they inherit from their parents, shepadoodles can look like black and tan German shepherds or curly-haired poodles. | Credit: Courtesy of walter_white_the_shepadoodle / Instagram