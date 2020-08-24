Sheepadoodle

Because they become so attached to their families, some sheepadoodles can develop separation anxiety. “All of the doodles are very connected to their people and have a tendency to be a little bit on the anxious side when left alone,” says Irith Bloom, a certified dog trainer and board member at the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers. Bloom suggests using positive reinforcement training from the moment your puppy gets home. “Start training them right away that small periods of time away from you are OK,” she says. You can gradually increase from 30-second increments until the puppy starts to realize it’s not a big deal. If you have to leave your dog at home alone for long hours, look into options like doggy day care or a dedicated walker.