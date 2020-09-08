Scottish Terrier (Scottie)

By the 19th century, the dog we now know as the Scottish terrier had become more readily identifiable from its cousin the English terrier primarily by its coat, which was more wiry and coarse in the Scottie. Until the creation of kennel clubs and dog shows, all the variations of small terriers from Scotland were collectively referred to as “Skye terriers,” as all of their shared origins were believed to be from the Isle of Skye. But as dog shows became more formalized and breed standards increased in importance, the Scottish terrier’s look and temperament became standardized for the first time.