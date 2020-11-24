You’re gonna need a yard, probably a big one. The hounds—have we mentioned they’re big?—need adequate space to roam and run freely. They’re sighthounds with a high prey drive: If they see something run by—rabbit, cat, or car—they’re probably going to chase it, Matthews says. Not to mention, they can absolutely book it. The Scottish Deerhound Club of America (SDCA) says these dogs can hit speeds of about 30 mph. A tall fence, 6 feet or so, can help keep them from being tempted by the outside world and prevent any escapes. Regardless of the fence situation, make sure your dog is microchipped.