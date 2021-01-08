"There is so much variability in schnoodle size because there are genetic influences not just from the parents, but also the grandparents and great-grandparents," says Erica Irish, DVM, who practices in Minneola, Fla. "You can have two dogs who are mid-sized, but one of their offspring will be a large breed. The schnoodle is not quite like older breeds that have been around for hundreds of years." Size variations aside, schnoodles are beloved for their low-allergen coats, which means they shed infrequently and tend to have less dander that can cause issues for allergy sufferers. While those curly coats—which come in all shades—may mean less vacuuming for owners, their hair grows quickly and will require regular combing and trimming.