The same independent spirit that serves him well when hauling supplies across the barren tundra may present training challenges unless you assert your role as the alpha of the pack. Even though they generally want to please you, Sams are highly intelligent but often stubborn. Your approach to positive, no-fear training must be loving, firm, and consistent. Even after a year or more of puppy school, or if you bring an adult rescue into your home, it’s wise to occasionally enlist the help of a behaviorist so both you and your Sam continue to learn new tricks and obedience guidelines.