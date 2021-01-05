Salukis do well when they have access to plenty of exercise opportunities such as long walks, hikes, or even runs. They love the opportunity to run and chase and if they are not leashed when a bunny or deer happens by, your saluki will be off and running (cue the racetrack bell). This Olympic sprinter skillset makes them unsuitable for living in homes without access to large, fenced spaces. No small fence will do, either. This breed can jump high and fast, so you will need at least a 6-foot tall fence outside of the city and far away from traffic to keep them safe. Clocking in at 30–35 mph, a saluki can get away from you faster than you can say "Uh oh!" To enjoy their athleticism in a safe way, you can try out fun sports such as lure coursing (they excel at it!), agility, flyball, exhibition jumping, and even tracking.