Saint Bernard

Most Saints aren’t overly destructive if left alone, especially if they receive proper training, but they don’t like being left behind or outdoors for long periods of time. This is when they’ll show a little stubborn cheek, barking more often, chewing on things, and doing other things you don’t want, the SBCA says. Crate training helps for when you’ll be gone for a couple of hours. A Saint might take refuge under the dining table or behind a chair if she feels overwhelmed, but a den to call her own is a better solution. A veterinarian can consult with you about sizes, comfort, and training.