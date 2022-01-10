Russian Toy

Originally bred for royalty, Russian Emperor Peter the Great had a short hair terrier named Lisetta in the early 18th century, according to the RTCA. During this period in Russia, the aristocracy was drawn to the prestigious English way of life. They took part in English tea and began to import "English toy terriers," with socialites adoring the dogs because of their small size and lively temperament, the RTCA says. In fact, it became fashionable to appear in public with these well-behaved terriers, who went to social events and the opera.