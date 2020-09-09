So where does that leave us now? The parson, Russell, and Jack Russell are currently accepted as three different dogs, despite having the same basic shape and coloration. The main differences are in size, and even that can be pretty subtle: Jack Russells top out around 15 inches; parson Russells at about 13, but with a more squarish body; and Russells are the smallest in the group, at about 12 inches tall. Australia and other FCI countries call the Russell terrier Jack Russells, though they will sometimes be colloquially referred to as “shorty JRTs,” due to their smaller stature compared to traditional Aussie Jack Russells. Meanwhile, in the U.S., there is no breed recognized as “Jack Russell terrier” by the AKC, which only lists the parson and Russell terriers. This means that functionally speaking, the Jack Russell and the Russell terriers are the same dog, even though they have different breed standards put forth by different governing bodies.