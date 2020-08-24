People frequently ask breeders and vets, “Are Rottweilers aggressive?” and although there certainly have been documented Rottweiler attacks, proper training and socialization starting at a young age will yield a gentle, loyal, and loving dog. “Historically, they’re guard dogs,” Scott Neabore, DVM, who owns Neabore Veterinary Clinic in Haddonfield, N.J., says. “They tend to be protective of owners. They are very strong and powerful. When I see Rottweiler puppies, I’ll talk to owners more about the importance of training to make sure that they know what they’re getting into. This is a breed that you don’t want to not have control of, because they are big and strong. If they’re not trained well, they can hurt you.” The Rottweiler temperament isn’t for everyone. Neabore doesn’t recommend this breed for first-time pet owners.