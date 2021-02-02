Redbone Coonhound

He's also a big ol' clown! "Redbones are full of personality and love to be around people. They can be goofy with serious moments and really love to spend time with their families," Madore says. She adds their fun-loving mentality makes them good family dogs, as they love the company of children—and they see no reason to set themselves apart from you. "A redbone isn't the right choice for you if you expect dogs to stay off furniture or not weasel their way into your bed. Those pleading eyes can be very convincing!" Madore says.