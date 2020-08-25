Good news! Rat terriers are pretty close to a “set it and forget it” breed when it comes to grooming. Once a week brushing paired with a hose down every four to six weeks should be all you need to keep yours looking shiny and clean, the AKC says. Farm or working dogs will naturally require a little more maintenance, and apartment dogs might need a little less, but by and large, the rat terrier is blessed with a coat that is short enough to not mat up and naturally oily enough to not hold on to dirt. They are seasonal shedders, so make sure you’ve got a shedding tool or rubber curry brush handy to collect the excess, or resign yourself to having hair everywhere twice a year.